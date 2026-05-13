Councillors protest alleged irregularities in Odisha's Jeypore sanitation tender process

JEYPORE: Tension prevailed at Jeypore municipality office on Tuesday as councillors staged dharna protesting alleged irregularities in the sanitation tender process and demanding its immediate cancellation.

Around 15 councillors sat on a peaceful demonstration in front of the municipal office, alleging that the tender process was ‘non-transparent and biased in favour of a particular agency’. They warned of intensifying protests if their demands are not addressed.

The controversy pertains to a sanitation and maintenance tender floated in February. Of the nine bidders, only four reportedly reached the final stage after disqualification and withdrawal, raising concerns among the elected representatives.

The councillors also questioned the final selection through a lottery system, alleging that it was conducted without proper oversight. They claimed that only the municipality chairperson and executive officer were present during the draw, and termed the process ‘manipulated’. The protesting councillors demanded cancellation of the tender process.

Earlier, local MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had also alleged that a bidder’s document went missing during the process. The issue had reached the Koraput collector, who ordered a probe through the district urban development agency (DUDA).

Later in the day, the councillors called off their protest after executive officer Puja Raut assured them of holding an emergency meeting of the municipality council on the sanitation issue.