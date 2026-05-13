Four hurt in head-on crash, locals stage road block in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Traffic on Digapahandi-Chikiti road in Ganjam district was disrupted for more than a hour after a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a tractor at Khududi chowk under K Nuagaon police limits left four persons grievously injured on Tuesday.

Police sources said the auto-rickshaw carrying three passengers was proceeding towards Chikiti when the tractor coming from the opposite side at high speed rammed into it. Due to the impact, the three passengers including two women and the auto-rickshaw driver sustained serious injuries.

Following the crash, the tractor driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot to avoid the wrath of locals who staged a road blockade at the mishap site in protest. The four injured were rushed to Chikiti community health centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after their condition worsened.

Receiving information, K Nuagaon police reached the spot and persuaded the irate locals to remove the blockade. After traffic movement normalised on the road, police seized both the vehicles involved in the mishap. Efforts are on to trace the tractor driver, said police.