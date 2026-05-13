H&UD Minister Krushna Chandra reviews projects in Sambalpur, Rourkela

SAMBALPUR/ROURKELA: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday said the state government is prioritising the overall development of Sambalpur city with a focus on improving drainage infrastructure and ensuring round-the-clock drinking water supply.

During his visit to Sambalpur, the minister reviewed various ongoing development works and held discussions with officials regarding civic infrastructure and urban services. He said the government is laying emphasis on implementing the 24x7 ‘Drink From Tap’ mission across all parts of the city.

Mahapatra also stressed the need for an improved drainage system to address waterlogging and sanitation concerns in Sambalpur.

Earlier on Monday, the minister visited Rourkela and reiterated the state government’s commitment for taking up affordable housing for all in the city.

In the evening, he reviewed proposals of Rourkela Development Authority and took decisions to utilise RDA’s land for construction of different residential and commercial complexes. He said work on the two pending housing project proposals of the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) at Rourkela would start soon.

Mahapatra also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects. He said the crematorium at Vedvyas would be developed into a world-class crematorium and the Sundargarh district administration has been asked to submit a detailed project report in this regard.