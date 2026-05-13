Man gets bail after not being produced in Odisha court within 24 hours of arrest

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has granted bail to an accused in an alleged rape case after holding that his arrest and detention violated the mandatory constitutional safeguard requiring production before a magistrate within 24 hours.

The bail was granted by Justice Gourishankar Satapathy on Monday along with a set of mandatory guidelines to the state administration aimed at streamlining procedures relating to arrests made outside a court’s territorial jurisdiction.

The case arose out of an FIR registered at Raighar police station on March 14, 2024, concerning allegations relating to the plight of labourers from Nabarangpur district who had reportedly been supplied to brick kilns in Andhra Pradesh. During investigation, police recorded the statement of a 25-year-old victim, who alleged that the accused had raped her, recorded the act on video and threatened to circulate the footage on social media if she disclosed the incident.

According to an affidavit filed by the IIC of Raighar police station, the police team left Odisha on the night of March 14 and reached Vedarukupam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on March 16.

The accused was apprehended at about 4 pm on March 16 and the police team left Andhra Pradesh at 9 pm the same day, reaching Raighar police station at 7 am on March 18. Though the accused was formally shown arrested at 2 pm on March 18, he was produced before the jurisdictional court only at 10 am on March 19.