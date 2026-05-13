Man tries to sell seven-month-old son for Rs 30,000, infant rescued

BARIPADA: Baripada Sadar police rescued a seven-month-old baby boy whose father was allegedly trying to sell him for Rs 30,000 at Chandabila village under Chandanpur panchayat on Tuesday.

The baby was rescued from Chandabila after an anganwadi worker alerted the police about the incident.

Sources said Ratan Kisku (35) of Karamghutu village in Gholmuhan panchayat under Morada police limits, brought his seven-month-old son to Chandabila with the intention of selling him for Rs 30,000.

Kisku reached the house of one Lalu Marndi and reportedly tried to sell his son to him for Rs 30,000. When he handed over the baby to Lalu, the latter’s family members questioned him about why he was selling the infant. When Kisku failed to provide a satisfactory answer, they became suspicious and confronted him. Subsequently, the father fled the spot, leaving the baby behind.

The family immediately informed the local anganwadi and ASHA workers, who in turn alerted the district child protection unit and police. On being alerted, Baripada Sadar police reached the village, rescued the infant and handed him over to Childline officials.