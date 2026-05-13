Missing man found dead in nullah in Odisha’s Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: A 45-year-old missing man was found dead from a nullah near Dhobapada under Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh district on Tuesday morning.

Police said Babulal Dungdung was missing since Sunday night. His body was recovered after local residents spotted it in the nullah.

IIC of Rajgangpur police station Bijay Das attributed the death to accidental drowning. In an inebriated condition, Dungdung was dancing at a function at Dhobapada when he reportedly picked up a quarrel with others on Sunday night. Subsequently, his brother arrived on the spot and took him home. On the way, Dungdung pushed his brother aside and fled at around 11 pm, Das said.

It is suspected Dungdung might have fallen in the nullah and drowned. The IIC said an unnatural death case was registered in connection with the incident. The body has been sent for autopsy.