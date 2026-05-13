Naveen slams NEET fiasco, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sharply criticised the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 examination following reports of a question paper leak, while the youth and student wings of the party demanded the resignation of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for failing to protect the interests of more the 22 lakh students.

In a post on X, the former chief minister termed the cancellation a severe blow to the sacred trust students repose in the examination system.

“When the sanctity of examinations is compromised, it is not just a lapse, it is a betrayal of lakhs of aspirants who studied with discipline, sacrificed comforts, and devoted sleepless nights to their preparation,” he said.

Stating that this is not for the first time that NEET question papers have been leaked, the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said the ‘leaks’ deepen cynicism, heighten anxiety, and jeopardise the careers of hardworking students who expect fairness.

He demanded that accountability be swiftly fixed to restore trust of students as the time has come to reestablish integrity in the examination process. “As a nation, we cannot gamble with the destiny of our youth, the future of India. The system must reassure every student that their sweat and perseverance will never be undermined again by lapses,” he added.

Addressing a media conference here, president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal Chinmaya Sahu and president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Ipsita Pradhan said the country’s education system is no longer under the control of the Centre.

They alleged that Pradhan remained constantly engaged in party activities while neglecting the responsibilities of his ministry. “He is unable to fulfil his ministerial responsibilities and should immediately resign on moral grounds,” they demanded.