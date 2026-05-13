Odisha Court orders Rs 50L relief for boy who lost legs after electrocution

BERHAMPUR: Gunupur Civil Judge (Senior Division) Sumitra Sahu on Tuesday directed authorities of the Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to a 16-year-old boy of Rayagada district who lost both his legs due to alleged negligence in maintaining a high-voltage power line.

The incident occurred in June 2018 at Gumuda village under Ramanaguda block. At around 10.30 am on June 23, Piyush Patra, then 8-year-old, was standing on the roof of his house when electricity reportedly leaked through water from a nearby 33 KV power line. He suffered severe burn injuries after coming in contact with the current.

Piyush was initially rushed to Gunupur hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. Although doctors managed to save his life, both his legs had to be amputated due to the severity of his injuries.