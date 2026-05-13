Odisha seeks Rs 5,000 crore urban challenge fund

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has presented an ambitious next-generation urban growth roadmap worth over Rs 5,000 crore at the first national apex committee meeting on the urban challenge fund chaired by Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

The roadmap lays strong emphasis on flood mitigation, scientific drainage systems, sustainable water management and climate-adaptive infrastructure to create future-ready cities.

The state government has also given special focus on vulnerable communities, women, street vendors, and economically weaker sections to ensure equitable access to urban services and opportunities. Besides, digital platforms, and data-driven systems to boost transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in municipal service delivery have also been given importance.

The roadmap highlights Odisha’s evolving urban model that prioritises sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience, digital governance, and citizen-centric growth. State officials said the Rs 5,000 crore portfolio, if approved, will accelerate Odisha’s urban transformation under Vision 2036 for a developed state.

Additional chief secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee attended the event on behalf of the state government.