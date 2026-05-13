Protest inaction, Odisha man takes sister’s body on cycle to police station

BALASORE: A 47-year-old man from Balasore on Tuesday carried the body of his sister on a bicycle and travelled over 15 km to Khaira police station alleging police inaction in arresting the main accused three days after her murder.

Surendra Sethy staged a protest in front of the police station with the body of his sister, Kamala Sethy (45), for around six to seven hours on the day.

Kamala and her sister-in-law Shakuntala were reportedly attacked on May 10 (Sunday) by their neighbours over boundary dispute of their houses.

Surendra had lodged an FIR on Monday, naming neighbour Bharat Jena, his wife Bharati and their son Manas in the complaint. Based on the report, police registered a murder case and detained Bharati. However, Surendra alleged that main accused Manas and Bharat were not arrested despite their alleged involvement in the murder.

After the postmortem, the hospital handed over Kamala’s body to Surendra. Though he brought the body home for cremation on Monday, Surendra refused to perform the last rites until the remaining accused were arrested.

Protesting police inaction, he packed his sister’s body and cycled to Khaira police station on Tuesday morning, demanding immediate arrest of Bharat and Manas. “I was forced to bring my sister’s body to the police station because the accused were not arrested. There is a nexus between the police and the accused. Even the case was registered late. I had no other option to seek justice,” Surendra alleged.

On receiving information, SP Pratyush Diwakar rushed to Khaira police station and assured Surendra that the remaining accused will be arrested.

Police offered to arrange an ambulance to send the body back for cremation but the family refused. Local police escorted the body later.