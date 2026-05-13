Russian tanker carrying crude oil for IOCL seized at Paradip Port over non-payment of dues

PARADIP: Acting on the direction of the Orissa High Court, Paradip police seized a Russian crude oil tanker berthed at Paradip Port over alleged non-payment of pending dues. The vessel had berthed at the port to unload crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

The Russian-flagged vessel MT Unity was arrested by police in the presence of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) of Kujang.

Sources said the vessel, owned by FMTC Ship Charter LLC, had received a supply of bunker oil from Tresta International FZE on credit terms of up to 30 days, as agreed under a personal guarantee letter issued for the supply.

According to the complaint filed by Tresta International FZE, the vessel received very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) on January 20, and an invoice was issued on January 21 with payment due by February 20.

Although part payments were reportedly made, an outstanding amount of around Rs 4 crore remains unpaid against the principal claim of USD 369,750. Including interest and other costs, the total claim has risen to USD 423,832.