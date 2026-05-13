Three injured after miscreants attack them with sword near Mundali barrage

CUTTACK: Three persons sustained injuries after some bike-borne miscreants allegedly attacked them with a sword near Mundali barrage under Barang police limits on Tuesday morning.

Among the victims, 27-year-old Kanhu Dalai sustained critical injuries on his abdomen while two others, Ranjan Kumar Rout and Anil Kumar Lenka, received minor injuries while attempting to rescue him. Police have detained one accused in this connection.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am when Kanhu was eating Dahibara from Ranjan’s stall when five miscreants arrived in two bikes and attacked Kanhu with swords without any provocation. The miscreants repeatedly assaulted Kanhu, causing severe injuries to his abdomen.

When Ranjan and Anil, who has a betel shop in the area, came forward to rescue Kanhu, the miscreants attacked them too before fleeing towards Athagarh via Mundali bridge. The trio was rescued and taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital. While Ranjan and Anil have already been discharged from the hospital, critically injured Kanhu is still undergoing treatment.