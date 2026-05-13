Two arrested for allegedly murdering man, staging it as suicide in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

UMERKOTE: Kodinga police in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 38-year-old man at Biriguda village.

Police said accused Padman Gouda (25) and Ganesh Gouda (19) assaulted Jagannath Gouda with a stick and strangulated him to death on Monday night. They later hanged the victim from a tree on the outskirts of the village with a rope to make it appear as a case of suicide.

SDPO Satyajit Kandankel said during interrogation, the accused duo confessed to the crime. The stick and towel used in the crime have been seized. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.