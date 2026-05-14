Boundary row between Odisha's Gajapati, Ganjam surfaces during census work

BERHAMPUR: Amidst the inter-state border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, a fresh controversy related to an internal boundary conflict between Gajapati and Ganjam districts has surfaced during the ongoing census survey.

The inter-district dispute was reported from Gudukhudi village under Gangabada panchayat in Raigada block of Gajapati on Monday.

Sources said officials from Gajapati administration completed the census survey in Gudukhudi and marked identification numbers on houses as part of the enumeration process. On Monday, another team of officials deputed by the Ganjam administration for Buratal panchayat under Patrapur block arrived in Gudukhudi to conduct a separate census survey. The officials reportedly returned after discovering that the survey had already been completed.

The incident highlighted the lack of clarity regarding boundaries between Gajapati and Ganjam districts. Local residents claimed that the village is identified differently by different administrations. While it is known as Gudukhudi in Gajapati district, it is referred to as ‘Gudikhala’ in Ganjam and ‘Gudipadar’ in neighbouring Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.