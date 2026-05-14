Father kills son after axe attack on mother, body buried in forest in Odisha's Angul

ANGUL: Rengali police on Wednesday detained an elderly couple after exhuming a highly-decomposed body of their 35-year-old son from Baisamunda forest near Arikil village.

The deceased was identified as Sanjiv Behera of Arikil village. His father Muralidhar Behera (60) is believed to have killed him in a fit of rage while mother Kanchan Behera (55) helped bury the body.

Police said that Sanjiv had two wives and had been staying separately from his parents in the same village since the past one year. Tension prevailed between the two families after he separated from his parents.

On May 9, police said, Sanjiv had gone to his father’s house for some work. There, he had a heated argument with Muralidhar over some issue. During the altercation, in a fit of rage, he reportedly attacked Kanchan with an axe, injuring her. Enraged over the incident, Muralidhar reportedly snatched the axe from Sanjiv and struck him repeatedly on the head, killing him on the spot.