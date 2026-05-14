Former Kantabanji MLA Ayub Khan passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Former Kantabanji MLA and senior BJD leader Haji Mohammed Ayub Khan on Wednesday passed away at his residence in Kantabanji after suffering from prolonged illness. He was 78.

Khan had entered the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2004 as an Independent candidate from Kantabanji. Later, he joined the BJD and successfully contested the 2014 Assembly elections as a candidate of the regional outfit. Throughout his political career, he contributed significantly to the development of Kantabanji and remained closely connected with public issues in the region.

Condoling his death, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said Khan will always be remembered as an experienced people’s representative. “During this sorrowful time, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members while praying for the eternal peace of his departed soul,” he said.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik said with Khan’s passing away, the party has lost a skilled organiser and compassionate leader. “His work for the development of the region and service to the people will always keep him immortal,” Naveen said and added, he spoke with his son Amjad Ali Khan and conveyed his deep condolences to the entire family.