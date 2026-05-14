Ganjam villagers seek action against illegal operations by stone crusher unit

BERHAMPUR: Residents of five villages in Ganjam’s Digapahandi tehsil on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Berhampur SP and the sub-collector seeking strict action against the alleged illegal operations being carried out by Maa Tarini stone crusher operating in Dankari mouza under Kotinada panchayat.

Led by Akhil India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, residents of Jakarapalli, Dankari, Sana Buruda, Bada Buruda and Chadheyagarad villages took out a rally and submitted a five-point charter of demands.

They alleged that the crusher unit owner was using the Jakarapalli road and the Minor Irrigation road along the Belghai canal for transportation of raw materials and crushed stones.

The villagers further complained that though the narrow canal-side road was meant for canal maintenance and repair work, it was reportedly being illegally used for heavy commercial transportation. “While the road is designed to bear a maximum load of 10 tonne, overloaded Hyva trucks carrying 20 to 30 tonne of stones and gravel are plying on the road several times a day as a result of which the stretch has become damaged and leading to accidents,” they claimed.

The villagers also alleged that stone dust and waste from the crusher were being illegally dumped into the canal, obstructing water flow and irrigation activities.

Berhampur sub-collector Avinash Kumar assured the villagers to investigate their allegations. He also directed the Digapahandi tehsildar to conduct an inquiry.