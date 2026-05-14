Odisha Crime Branch arrests prime accused in Balianta mob lynching case

BHUBANESWAR: Six days after a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was lynched by a mob on the outskirts of Odisha’s state capital, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the case.

The Crime Branch, which is handling the investigation into the incident that took place on May 7 under Balianta police limits, arrested Chinu alias Ranjit Patra (24) of Gangeswargada in Cuttack district on Thursday.

Police said the arrest was made based on substantial evidence collected during the investigation.

Officials alleged that Patra assaulted the constable on the head with a bamboo stick after the victim had been immobilised with his hands and legs tied with ropes.

Earlier, another accused, Bunty alias Judhisthira Jena (22), was arrested on May 11 and produced before a court. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including 11 initially detained by local police.