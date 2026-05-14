Odisha Crime Branch arrests prime accused in Balianta mob lynching case

BHUBANESWAR: Six days after a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was lynched by a mob on the outskirts of Odisha’s state capital, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the case.
The Crime Branch, which is handling the investigation into the incident that took place on May 7 under Balianta police limits, arrested Chinu alias Ranjit Patra (24) of Gangeswargada in Cuttack district on Thursday.
Police said the arrest was made based on substantial evidence collected during the investigation.
Officials alleged that Patra assaulted the constable on the head with a bamboo stick after the victim had been immobilised with his hands and legs tied with ropes.
Earlier, another accused, Bunty alias Judhisthira Jena (22), was arrested on May 11 and produced before a court. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including 11 initially detained by local police.
The Crime Branch said the investigation is continuing on a priority basis and efforts are on to identify and arrest other accused involved in the incident.
The incident had triggered shock in Odisha after 32-year-old GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was lynched in public near Ramachandrapur in the Bhingarpur–Kaja area under Balianta police limits, allegedly following accusations of sexual assault on two young women.
Videos that surfaced on social media showed the constable being tied up, hung from an iron bar, and assaulted with kicks, punches, and blows while a mob attacked him. Police personnel present at the spot were reportedly unable to stop the violence.
Swain, a resident of Moujpur village under Olatpur police limits in Cuttack district and posted with the GRP in Cuttack, had reportedly been involved in an altercation with two young women along with his friend Om Prakash Rout.
Police said the duo allegedly chased the women on a motorcycle and rammed their scooter before locals intercepted them. While Rout managed to escape, Swain was caught by the mob and assaulted.
He was later taken to Balakati Community Health Centre and then referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead.