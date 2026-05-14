PM Modi’s appeal: Odisha CM Majhi halves his convoy size

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced he has reduced the size of his official convoy by nearly half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for energy conservation amid growing concerns over global fuel supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to minimise the use of private vehicles and increasingly rely on public transport wherever possible. Stressing the need for responsible fuel consumption, Majhi urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and use vehicles only when essential. He urged people to refrain from unnecessary foreign travel and avoid excessive spending on gold purchases.

Chief ministers of almost all BJP-ruled states have announced similar austerity measures regarding use of official vehicles. Earlier in the day, Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena announced a series of personal austerity measures to support the state government’s energy-saving initiative.

Jena said he would reduce the number of government vehicles used for official duties from three to a single car. He also stated that he would increasingly use public transport, including buses, whenever feasible in order to set an example for the public.

Stressing the importance of reducing dependence on conventional fuel, the minister advocated the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable alternative. “Electric vehicles are the need of the hour,” Jena said, adding that wider EV adoption would help cut emission, conserve foreign exchange and reduce India’s reliance on imported crude oil.

The government has extended subsidies for EV purchases until 2028 to make cleaner mobility more affordable and accessible. The policy, he said, is aimed at accelerating the transition towards sustainable transportation while supporting India’s broader climate and energy security goals.