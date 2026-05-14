Railways nod to Puri-Koraput direct Express train ahead of Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday approved a direct express train connecting Puri and Koraput, linking 10 coastal, central, western and southern districts of the state.

The announcement of the train ahead of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath has brought huge cheer, as it will be the first direct train connecting Puri and Koraput, fulfilling a long-pending demand of people from southern Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the new train, which, he said, will enable more pilgrims from the Koraput and Sambalpur regions to travel comfortably to Puri.

The new train, Puri-Koraput-Puri Express (18407/18408), will connect coastal, western and southern Odisha with improved passenger convenience and regional accessibility. The train is expected to reduce travel time. Between Puri and Koraput, the train will take an estimated 16 hours and 30 minutes to cover 835.38 km. On the return journey, it will take 17 hours and 20 minutes.

So far, the date of commencement of the train has not been announced. The train will depart from Puri at 7 am on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and reach Koraput at around 1.30 pm the next day. On the return route, it will depart from Koraput at 5 am on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and arrive in Puri at 10.20 pm.

The train will have 19 stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Tikiri, Laxmipur Road, Kakiriguma and Damanjodi.