Russian tanker carrying crude oil for IOCL seized by Odisha police

PARADIP: Acting on the direction of the Orissa High Court, Paradip police has seized a Russian crude oil tanker berthed at Paradip Port over alleged non-payment of pending dues. The vessel had berthed at the port to unload crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

The Russian-flagged vessel MT Unity was ‘arrested’ by police in presence of judicial magistrate first class of Kujang.

Sources said that the vessel, owned by FMTC Ship Charter LLC, had received a supply of bunker oil from Tresta International FZE on credit terms of up to 30 days, as agreed under a personal guarantee letter issued towards such supply.

According to the complaint filed by Tresta International FZE, the vessel received very low sulphur fuel Oil (VLSFO) on January 20 and an invoice was issued on January 21 with payment to be made by February 20. Although part payments were reportedly made, an outstanding amount of around `4 crore remains unpaid against the principle claim of US$ 369,750. Including interest and other costs, the total claim has jumped to US$ 423,832.

The plaintiff had sought an ex parte ad interim order for the arrest of the vessel, MT Unity, along with its appurtenances, plant and machinery lying at Paradip Port during the pendency of the suit. It also sought time to deposit the deficit court fee amounting to Rs 11,11,935.