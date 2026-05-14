Tribal man hacks two to death, dies in mob attack in Odisha

BARIPADA: A 28-year-old tribal man, who allegedly hacked two villagers to death on Wednesday morning, died after being assaulted by a mob in a village under Tiring police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

The incident took place in Kulughutu village and police said the accused, Mochka Alda, was a mentally unstable person.

Locals claimed he was in an inebriated state when he carried out the murders and also pointed at the victim duo’s opposition to illegal sand mining in the area. The deceased were identified as Gopinath Sardar (62) and Budheswar Rana (47).

The accused was rescued by police after enraged villagers allegedly assaulted him following the double murder. Mochka was hospitalised but succumbed to his injuries at around 2.30 pm.

Sources said the incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am when Gopinath and Budheswar were passing through a road in front of Mochka’s house. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Mochka suddenly attacked the duo with a sharp weapon without provocation. Both victims collapsed on the road and died on the spot.

Villagers who witnessed the attack from a distance rushed to the spot and found the two men lying in a pool of blood. Angry over the killings, they allegedly caught hold of the accused and thrashed him, leaving him with serious injuries on his legs.

On being informed, Tiring police along with Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Senapati and additional SP Jadunath Jena reached the village, rescued the accused and shifted him to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital under police custody. The accused had earlier attempted to attack his parents while in an intoxicated state, forcing them to flee the house.