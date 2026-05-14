Two elephant tusks seized, four smugglers held during raid in Keonjhar village

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown against wildlife crime, the special enforcement team of Keonjhar Forest Division on Wednesday seized two elephant tusks and other items, and arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Soren (48) from Amrutapada (Kasira) under Sadar police limits, Dasharatha Majhi (27) from Jaganathpur area of Bamebari police limits, both of Keonjhar, and Durga Hembram (70) from Bangiriposi police limits and Baden Kisku (55) from Bisoi police limits, both from Mayurbhanj.

The four were arrested on charges of alleged illegal possession and attempted sale of the elephant tusks and other wildlife body parts.

Keonjhar DFO HD Dhanaraj said the raid was carried out at Amrutpada (Majhi Sahi) village under Hatikucha beat of Palaspanga section in Keonjhar range.

Acting on reliable intelligence inputs regarding illegal wildlife trade activities, the special team conducted a raid at the house of Sunil Soren at Majhi Sahi and apprehended him and the other three accused while they were allegedly attempting to sell two elephant tusks and elephant jaw bones.

During the operation, forest officials recovered two elephant tusks weighing about 1.9 kg and elephant jaw bones. Four mobile phones were also seized from the possession of the accused.

“A detailed investigation has been initiated to establish the forward and backward links of the wildlife trafficking network and to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized wildlife items,” the DFO said adding, a wildlife offence case has also been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and further investigation is in progress.