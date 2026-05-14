Two minors held for sexual harassment of 14-year-old girl in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 14-year-old girl from the SC community was allegedly sexually harassed by two minor boys while returning home in a village under Biridi police limits on Tuesday.

The girl, a Class X student, was returning home on a bicycle after attending tuition classes when two 13-year-old boys, studying in Class IX at the same school, reportedly intercepted her.

They reportedly passed indecent and casteist remarks at her. They pushed her off her bicycle, causing her to fall on the road.

Police said that one of the accused reportedly dragged her into nearby bushes and touched her inappropriately. The accused also reportedly threatened to kill the girl and her father if she disclosed the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father at Biridi police station, a case was registered under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sections 126(2), 115(2), 65(1) and 351(3) of the BNS, and section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Biridi IIC Sujata Behera said both the minors were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Further investigation is underway, she added.