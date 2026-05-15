14-year-old gives birth at Odisha's Jagatsinghpur DHH; probe ordered

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur administration on Thursday ordered a probe into the suspected case of child marriage after a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a baby at the district headquarters hospital two days ago.

A 17-year-old boy from Khersa village under Jagatsinghpur police limits, with whom the girl reportedly had a relationship and was staying with for over a year, was apprehended on Wednesday and produced before the juvenile justice board.

Belonging to the ST community and hailing from Siripur village in Keonjhar district, the girl was staying at Jagatsinghpur with the boy since a year, reportedly with the knowledge of both their families as no missing complaint was filed by their parents.

Additional district medical officer Dr Saroj Kanta Jena said the hospital authorities informed the police after the minor gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. “Both the mother and newborn are stable,” he said.

Meanwhile, upon finding out about the incident, activist Manoj Nayak filed a grievance with the Chief Minister’s grievance cell, seeking intervention in the matter. Following his complaint, the government directed the Jagatsinghpur collector to take appropriate action.

Subsequently, the Jagatsinghpur administration asked the district child protection officer to conduct an inquiry and submit an action-taken report. Child helpline project coordinator Kiran Karisma Patra lodged an FIR against the 17-year-old boy on Wednesday, based on which police registered a case under sections 64 (1) (M) and 65 (1) of the BNS and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Susant Kumar Sahoo said the boy was arrested and had produced before the juvenile justice board. Further investigation is underway.

District child protection officer Kanhu Charan Rout said a detailed inquiry is being conducted. “The investigation will ascertain whether child marriage had taken place. The child development project officer is also monitoring the probe,” he added.