15-year-old girl dies, parents critical after car falls off bridge in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: A 15-year-old girl died and her parents suffered grievous injuries after the car in which they were travelling plunged off a bridge on NH-16 near Khanditar under Kuakhia police limits here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Srestha Mukharjee, a resident of Ghasipura in Keonjhar district. Her father Dindayal Santa and mother have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be critical.

IIC of Kuakhia police station Sushant Kumar Sethy said the mishap occurred at about 2 pm when Srestha and her parents were returning home from Bhubaneswar. Their car fell off the bridge from around a height of 20 feet after the driver lost control over the vehicle. While the girl died on the spot, her parents sustained critical injuries in the accident.

With the help of locals, Kuakhia police and fire service personnel rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Jajpur district headquarters hospital for treatment. Police seized the girl’s body for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Sethy added.