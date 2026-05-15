Despite Railway Board warning, zones delay staff release for Rayagada division, SCoR zone

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway Board has expressed strong displeasure over delay by various railway zones in releasing manpower for the newly-notified South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone and Rayagada division. The tardy pace may adversely impact smooth operationalisation of the two new railway entities.

In an official communication issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Railways said SCoR and Rayagada division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) would become operational with effect from June 1 for which Gazette notification has already been issued. However, the Board noted that several zonal railways have failed to process no objection certificates (NOCs) and release employees selected for transfer to the new zone and division despite prior instructions.

“To ensure smooth operationalisation of SCoR and Rayagada, general managers were asked to release the employees for whom NOC has been granted and request for release has been sent by SCoR and ECoR, and also decide on pending NOC requests on or before May 8,” the letter stated. The Railway Board had sought compliance before May 11.

However, the Board observed that the zones have not considered the matter seriously as a result of which release of employees has fallen well below the required level. This could hamper operational preparedness.

The Board revealed that more than 329 NOC requests for SCoR headquarters and 271 for Rayagada division are still pending. Though approvals had been granted for transfer of 526 staff to SCoR zone headquarters and 191 employees to Rayagada division, only 183 and 47 employees respectively had joined by May 11.