'Drive fear in criminals, instil trust among people': Odisha CM Majhi directs police

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over the surge in violent crimes across the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the police administration directing officers to adopt tougher measures to maintain law and order and curb crime.

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior officers, district collectors and SPs at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister said the police must create fear among criminals and instil confidence among people.

The meeting assumes significance as it is the second major review conducted by the chief minister in recent days following the lynching of a GRP constable on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and recent Kanas gang war. Majhi directed the police administration to intensify patrolling, strengthen intelligence gathering and adopt crime-mapping mechanisms to prevent criminal activities before they occur. “Police presence on the ground should be visible so that criminals remain under constant pressure while citizens feel secure,” he said.

Majhi also directed district administrations and police officers to function as a coordinated team at the grassroots level. He said stronger coordination between collectors, SPs and local administrative officials will significantly improve crime control and help police obtain timely local intelligence.

Calling for a strong crackdown on organised crime networks, Majhi specifically referred to illegal sand mafia activities and asked police to deal with such elements firmly, much like the state’s successful elimination of Left Wing extremism.