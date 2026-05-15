Nayagarh administration seizes 14 vehicles in illegal sand mining crackdown

BERHAMPUR: The Nayagarh administration seized 14 vehicles during a raid at Madhapur and Patharachakada sand quarries under Fategarh police limits on Wednesday night.

The seized vehicles included four Hyva trucks, two tractors, three motorcycles and five poclain machines. At least 14 people have been detained on charges of illegal sand lifting and transportation as well. The crackdown comes three days after the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal worker Ajit Sahu.

Meanwhile, allegations have also surfaced regarding illegal blasting and large-scale smuggling of laterite stones from Nuapada hill near Kerendatangi under Ranpur tehsil. Local residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the administration has failed to take concrete action.

Villagers claimed that blasting is carried out twice daily to extract black stone, while more than 400 truckloads of material are allegedly transported every day to crusher units in Khurda and Jankia areas. Residents claimed that the continuous extraction is gradually destroying the hill.

Locals further alleged that the blasting, usually conducted during the early morning and afternoon hours, has caused cracks in several houses in villages under Kerendatangi and Jankia panchayats.

Heavy vehicles loaded with stone are reportedly plying round-the-clock along the NH-16, raising questions over enforcement measures. Some villagers, requesting anonymity, alleged a nexus in the illegal mining and transportation operations, claiming that substantial profits are being generated daily. They also alleged that complaints are frequently suppressed and information is leaked to those involved in the trade.

Efforts to contact mining officer Ishwar Pradhan for his comments were unsuccessful.