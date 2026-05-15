Odisha BJP govt to mark second anniversary with low-key outreach programmes

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP government has decided to celebrate the completion of two years in office in a simple manner with stronger focus on public outreach and dissemination of information about its achievements rather than grand festivities.
The decision was taken at a preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday. The two-year completion programme will be held from June 12 to June 21 at both the state and district levels.
The chief minister advised that the anniversary programme should be observed in a modest manner in view of the prevailing crisis situation in the country arising out of the West Asia conflict. He said that instead of elaborate celebration, the government should focus on communicating its achievements and welfare initiatives to the people.
“The achievements of the government belong to the people. Efforts should be made to ensure that every citizen is informed about the benefits and progress achieved during the last two years,” Majhi said during the meeting.
As part of the outreach strategy, the government will extensively publicise its achievements through print, electronic and social media platforms. Information booklets and leaflets highlighting various welfare schemes and success stories will also be published.
The meeting also discussed the importance of showcasing how ordinary people are benefitting from welfare programmes implemented by the state government. Various events will be organised under seven thematic categories - Shakti Odisha, Samruddha Krushi Odisha, Sustha Odisha, Nirmana Odisha, Utkarsha Odisha, Janashakti Odisha and Kaushal Odisha - promoting achievements across different sectors. The programmes will also outline the government’s vision and roadmap for the period from 2026 to 2036.
The chief minister further directed ministers to hold media-conferences highlighting the achievements of their departments over the past two years and to publish department-wise information materials.
Deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Chief Minister’s advisor Prakash Mishra, chief secretary Anu Garg and secretaries from various departments attended the meeting.