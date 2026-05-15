Odisha promulgates ordinance to simplify apartment registration

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday promulgated the Indian Stamp (Odisha Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, to simplify apartment registration and reduce stamp duty burdens for both homebuyers and residents’ associations.

Officials in the Revenue and Disaster Management department said the ordinance will simplify the process of apartment registration and safeguard the government’s revenue collection.

The state government had recently obtained cabinet approval for promulgation of the ordinance to carry out the necessary amendments to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899.

The Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023, mandates transfer of entire common areas and facilities of a real estate project in favour of ‘Association of Allottees’ at the time of registration of first deed of conveyance. For the purpose, the Association of Allottees was required to pay five per cent stamp duty for execution of the deed of conveyance, which resulted in a significant financial burden on it and created impediments in the process of apartment registration.

However, following the fresh ordinance, the Association of Allottees is now required to pay only a nominal stamp duty of Rs 50,000 for execution of the deed of conveyance for transfer of common areas and facilities in its favour.