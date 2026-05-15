Panic buying across Odisha pushes fuel demand by 50 per cent; leaves pumps dry

BHUBANESWAR: Fuel crisis fears triggered panic buying across Odisha on Thursday, with long queues seen at several petrol pumps and outlets running dry at several places, disrupting normal life in many parts of the state. Public transport was also affected with a section of private buses going off road due to fuel scarcity fears.

The state government, however, maintained that there was no shortage of petrol or diesel and appealed to people not to resort to panic buying.

In Bhubaneswar, fuel stations in Chandrasekharpur, CRP Square and Rasulgarh witnessed long queues of vehicles waiting to refill petrol and diesel tanks. Several outlets reportedly imposed limits on fuel sales, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers and four-wheelers respectively.

In Berhampur, many petrol pumps reportedly remained closed for nearly six hours. In Puri, some consumers were forced to buy petrol in the black market at `150 per litre.

The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) alleged that the situation had started affecting bus services, particularly in rural and border areas. Association secretary Debendra Sahoo claimed that fuel stations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Koraput and Rayagada, among other places, had either remained shut or were facing delayed fuel supplies.

“Buses are being forced to wait in long queues for fuel, affecting travel schedules. The cap of a maximum 50 litre of petrol or diesel at some outlets has further worsened the situation. If the crisis continues, bus services in the state may come to a complete halt,” he warned.