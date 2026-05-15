Patient dies after ambulance runs out of fuel in Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 27-year-old patient allegedly died after the ambulance carrying him from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar ran out of fuel on Kathajodi river bridge on Friday.

The incident triggered outrage among the victim’s family members, who accused the ambulance operator of negligence.

According to reports, Prakash Kumar Tandi, a native of Kendrapara, was in critical condition after allegedly consuming poison. He was being shifted from SCB Medical College and Hospital to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar when the ambulance stopped midway on the bridge after running out of fuel.

Family members accompanying the patient alleged that the delay caused by the breakdown led to his death.

“It took around half an hour for another ambulance to reach the spot and by that time oxygen too had run out of the cylinder and the patient had died,” a relative alleged.

The family demanded strict action against the ambulance operator.

“Being an emergency service provider, the ambulance operator should have ensured before leaving Cuttack that the vehicle is adequately fueled to reach the hospital in Bhubaneswar,” they alleged.

The incident occurred amid reports of panic buying and fuel shortage in Cuttack, with long queues seen at petrol pumps since Thursday evening.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Prasant Kumar Hota said an inquiry had been initiated and a detailed report had been sought from the ambulance operator concerned.