Police register two complaints in Tiring mob lynching death

BARIPADA: The father of the 28-year-old tribal man, who was killed by a mob for allegedly hacking two villagers to death in Mayurbhanj’s Kulughutu, filed a complaint against the family members of the deceased duo in Tiring police station on Thursday.

Mochaka Alda (28) of Kulughutu village had hacked Budheswar Rana (47) and Gopinath Sardar (62) to death with a sharp weapon on Wednesday morning when they were passing through the road in front of his house. Mochaka was brutally assaulted by villagers after he killed the duo. He was later rescued by police and hospitalised, but succumbed to his injuries. Locals claimed Mochaka was intoxicated when he carried out the attack.

In his complaint, Mochaka’s father stated that his son was mentally unstable and had attempted to attack his mother on Wednesday morning. He alleged that despite being aware of Mochaka’s mental condition, family members of Budheswar and Gopinath assaulted him, causing severe injuries to his legs, chest and head, which ultimately led to his death during treatment.

He urged police to take strict action against those involved in the assault. Based on his complaint, Tiring police registered a case and launched an investigation.