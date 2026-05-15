Poor show of Rourkela govt schools in HSC exams continues

ROURKELA: Government schools in Rourkela continued their lacklustre performance in the High School Certificate (HSC) examination, results of which were published earlier this month.

Official sources said not a single student of any government school in the steel city has secured A1 rank in the exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. This comes at a time when results of government schools across the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district have significantly improved in 2026.

On the other hand, 14 students of six private schools in Rourkela have got A1 positions. These students include four from Chinmaya Vidyalaya at Sector 7 and three each from Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Sector 6 and MS Siksha Nivas at Sector 17.

In 2025, a student each from the government-run Acharya Harihar Nodal High School and NAC (ST) High School in Sector 16 had got A1 positions. Similarly, a student each from the Government High School at Uditnagar and Tarkera High School had secured A1 ranks in 2024.

District education officer (DEO) MD Behera said compared to 2025, overall performance of Sundargarh has improved this year. The district jumped four places from 15 to 11 in Odisha in 2026. A1 ranks also increased to 56 from 34. In 2026, the district also saw a significant increase in number of students securing A2 ranks at 326. The number of schools scoring 100 per cent results also rose to 187.