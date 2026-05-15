SDPO in Odisha's Aska suspended for taking gold from jewellery shop without payment

BERHAMPUR: The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Aska has been placed under suspension by the Home department for allegedly not paying for gold ornaments which he purchased from a jewellery shop.

SDPO Santosh Kumar Jena was suspended on Tuesday after a complaint was lodged by the owner of the jewellery shop at Aska around three months ago. The jeweller alleged that Jena had taken gold ornaments from his shop but did not make the payment.

The shopkeeper reportedly submitted complaints to the DGP and the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell. He had also uploaded a video related to the matter on Facebook, which he later deleted before subsequently closing his account.

Following the complaint, senior officials of Home department conducted an inquiry and reportedly found the allegations to be true. Ganjam SP Suvendhu Kumar Patra also submitted a detailed report on the SDPO.

“There were several fraud allegations against Jena, which were regularly reported to the higher authorities. The Home department took note of such matters and basing on the cumulative allegations, the action was taken against Jena,” the SP said.

An official order of the Home department said, “Santosh Kumar Jena, OPS, SDPO, Aska is placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 12(1) of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1962, pending drawal of disciplinary proceeding against him.”

During the suspension period, Jena’s headquarters has been fixed at the office of the IG (Southern Range), Berhampur. He will remain under the administrative control of the IG and has been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission. He will also be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code during the suspension period.