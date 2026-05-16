Assistant prof of FM college shunted for sending lewd messages to students

BALASORE: The Higher Education department on Thursday transferred an assistant professor in the Odia department at FM Autonomous College in Balasore to Angul over allegations of sending lewd messages to students and calling them to his private room and beach outings.

The action was taken after the college’s internal complaints committee (ICC) submitted an inquiry report against the professor based on complaints lodged by several female students from the Odia department. The students accused the faculty member of physical and mental harassment, inappropriate behaviour and abuse of authority. They alleged that he pressurised them to purchase specific textbooks and threatened to award poor marks to those who refused.

On April 2, a female student had submitted a written complaint to the ICC against the assistant professor. Subsequently, nine more students approached the principal seeking action, while a confidential complaint was also sent to the regional director.

Following the complaints, the ICC was directed to conduct an inquiry. Based on the findings of the probe, disciplinary action was initiated against the teacher.

Despite the action, some students alleged that attempts were made to tamper with evidence. They claimed they were pressurised to delete WhatsApp chats and other digital records related to the case.

The accusations against the assistant professor include sending inappropriate messages to female students, summoning them to private rooms and inviting them outside the campus.

On May 1, students of the college had staged a protest demanding action against the assistant professor.