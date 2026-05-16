Complete revenue staff rotation by June 15, Odisha additional chief secretary Padhee tells district collectors

BHUBANESWAR: To strengthen transparency and administrative efficiency in revenue administration, the state government has directed all district collectors to complete the transfer and rotation of ministerial and field-level revenue employees by June 15.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department has issued instructions to enforce the transfer and rotation policy for employees who have been serving in the same office for more than three years.

A letter from additional chief secretary Arabinda Padhee to all collectors stated that the transfer exercise will cover ministerial staff including section officers, senior revenue assistants and junior revenue assistants, along with field-level functionaries such as revenue supervisors, revenue inspectors, assistant revenue inspectors and amins.

The government has made it mandatory to transfer officials and employees who have continued in a single office or establishment beyond the prescribed three-year period. The move is intended to ensure greater administrative accountability, transparency and efficiency in the functioning of collectorates, sub-collector offices, tehsil offices and block-level establishments. Taking serious note of pending transfer cases in several districts, the state government directed collectors to complete the entire transfer and rotation process within the ongoing transfer season and strictly by June 15.

The department also asked district administrations to ensure that all transfers are carried out in accordance with the prevailing government policy and guidelines.