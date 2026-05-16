Doctor killed over property row in Odisha; brother among three held

KENDRAPARA: A 42-year-old Homoeopathic doctor was allegedly beaten to death by four of his family members including his elder brother over a property dispute in Mahakalapada area of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Golakh Chandra Nauri of Baradanga village. Police on Friday arrested Golakh’s elder brother Abhaya Chandra Nauri (44), Abhaya’s daughter Kandhei Nauri (23) and daughter-in-law Jasmini Nauri (27) for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Police said Abhaya picked up a quarrel with Golakh over a land dispute on Thursday night. When Golakh reportedly hurled abuses at him, Abhaya flew into rage and assaulted his brother with a wooden plank. Abhaya’s son Jitendra Nauri (30), daughter and daughter-in-law also joined him and brutally attacked Golakh, said police.

The victim suffered grievous injuries in the attack and was rushed to Mahakalapada community health centre (CHC). As condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead.

IIC of Mahakalapada police station Manas Kumar Mallick said the motive behind the murder could not be ascertained immediately but prima facie, it appears that a land dispute between the two brothers led to the crime. The exact cause of the hostility between them is being investigated.

“Police arrested the three accused under section 103 of BNS. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Abhaya’s son Jitendra has fled the village after the incident. We are raiding his hideouts to nab him,” Mallick added.

Sources said Golakh was also a leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI). He had unsuccessfully contested from Mahakalapada Assembly seat as the CPI candidate in 2014 elections. He ran two Homoeopathic clinics at Paradip and Mahakalapada.