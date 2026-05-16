Fuel shortage rumour pushed daily demands by 50 per cent: Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the chaos and long queues at the fuel stations in Odisha, the state government on Friday reiterated that there is adequate stock of petrol and diesel for 13 days.

Daily demand for fuel has increased by around 50 per cent over the past couple of days due to rumours of a possible disruption in supply, Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Krushna Chandra Patra said and urged people not to resort to panic buying.

Patra reviewed the situation at a high level meeting including top officials of the oil companies and other stakeholders. He asked the oil companies to ensure that interest of common people is ensured and no retail outlet runs dry.

Since fuel is supplied to neighbouring states from Odisha and there is no such scarcity in those states, how can Odisha face a shortage, the minister wondered said petrol and diesel scarcity is only a rumour.

Patra said many consumers who usually purchase petrol worth Rs 200 a day, have doubled their buy to Rs 400 to Rs 500. People are also seen carrying jerrycans and containers to stock fuel, he said and added government had not asked any fuel station to regulate sale of oil. Stating that there is no government direction in this regard, Patra said some fuel station managers may have done this to ensure availability of petrol and diesel.