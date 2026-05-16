Fuel shortage rumour pushed daily demands by 50 per cent: Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the chaos and long queues at the fuel stations in Odisha, the state government on Friday reiterated that there is adequate stock of petrol and diesel for 13 days.
Daily demand for fuel has increased by around 50 per cent over the past couple of days due to rumours of a possible disruption in supply, Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Krushna Chandra Patra said and urged people not to resort to panic buying.
Patra reviewed the situation at a high level meeting including top officials of the oil companies and other stakeholders. He asked the oil companies to ensure that interest of common people is ensured and no retail outlet runs dry.
Since fuel is supplied to neighbouring states from Odisha and there is no such scarcity in those states, how can Odisha face a shortage, the minister wondered said petrol and diesel scarcity is only a rumour.
Patra said many consumers who usually purchase petrol worth Rs 200 a day, have doubled their buy to Rs 400 to Rs 500. People are also seen carrying jerrycans and containers to stock fuel, he said and added government had not asked any fuel station to regulate sale of oil. Stating that there is no government direction in this regard, Patra said some fuel station managers may have done this to ensure availability of petrol and diesel.
The government has directed authorities to conduct raids against black marketing and prioritise fuel supply for public transport vehicles such as buses and trucks, Patra said and informed that oil marketing companies have confirmed adequate fuel stock and smooth supply chains.
Addressing mediapersons separately, chief general manager of Indian Oil Corporation Limited Kamal Sheel said Odisha requires around 44.7 lakh litre of petrol and 1.12 crore litre of diesel every day. The demand, however, has increased over the last two to three days. But there is no shortage of fuel anywhere in the state and supply is being monitored district-wise, he said.
Sheel said each tank at a petrol pump usually holds two to three days of fuel. This is standard inventory for normal sales, he said and added if sales suddenly rise by 30 per cent to 40 per cent, dry-out problems arise. Stating that there is no restriction on customers for buying fuel, he said pumps are open and selling normally. If there is heavy crowding, pump owners may be closing this for time management, he said and urged people not to go for panic buying.