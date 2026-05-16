‘In the interest of justice’: Orissa HC asks CB to probe nursing student’s death

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the death of Md Azim Uddin, a student of Biswas School & College of Nursing under Chandaka Police Station limits in Bhubaneswar, observing that the final police report was filed ‘hastily without proper investigation’.

The direction was issued on May 11 by single judge bench of Justice Savitri Ratho while disposing of a petition filed by the deceased student’s sister, Sagupta Parveen. She had sought a direction to the deputy commissioner of police, Bhubaneswar to act on her FIR, conduct a proper investigation and take action against persons allegedly involved in the ‘brutal murder’ of her brother.

According to the case records, Md Azim Uddin was found hanging from an iron frame door with a plastic rope inside a hostel room on November 16 last year. Some students allegedly broke open the door, cut the rope and, along with the hostel warden, rushed him to Mendhasala Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Hearing counsel for the petitioner DP Dhal and state counsel Amitabh Pradhan, the HC examined the case diary and affidavit filed by the investigating officer. Justice Ratho observed that the investigation had not been conducted properly and ordered reinvestigation by the Crime Branch ‘in the interest of justice’.