‘In the interest of justice’: Orissa HC asks CB to probe nursing student’s death

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the death of Md Azim Uddin, a student of Biswas School & College of Nursing under Chandaka Police Station limits in Bhubaneswar, observing that the final police report was filed ‘hastily without proper investigation’.
The direction was issued on May 11 by single judge bench of Justice Savitri Ratho while disposing of a petition filed by the deceased student’s sister, Sagupta Parveen. She had sought a direction to the deputy commissioner of police, Bhubaneswar to act on her FIR, conduct a proper investigation and take action against persons allegedly involved in the ‘brutal murder’ of her brother.
According to the case records, Md Azim Uddin was found hanging from an iron frame door with a plastic rope inside a hostel room on November 16 last year. Some students allegedly broke open the door, cut the rope and, along with the hostel warden, rushed him to Mendhasala Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Hearing counsel for the petitioner DP Dhal and state counsel Amitabh Pradhan, the HC examined the case diary and affidavit filed by the investigating officer. Justice Ratho observed that the investigation had not been conducted properly and ordered reinvestigation by the Crime Branch ‘in the interest of justice’.
The court directed the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Chandaka police station to hand over the case diary and all relevant records to the SP of Crime Branch, Bhubaneswar within 10 days for appointment of a competent investigating officer.
Earlier, in an order on April 7, the High Court had expressed concern over the manner in which the final report was submitted on February 28 even before receipt of key forensic reports. The court noted that the chemical examination report of the viscera materials had been issued on March 2 after submission of the final report.
It further observed that the report relating to examination of the deceased’s mobile phone by the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) was also pending at that time.
The court had remarked that the final report appeared to have been submitted hurriedly despite there being no accused in custody and while the matter was under judicial consideration. It had then directed the IIC, Chandaka PS to file an affidavit explaining the circumstances.
In the affidavit filed by the IIC on May 6, it was stated that based on medical opinion, witness statements, the spot of hanging and circumstantial evidence, the death of the student prima facie appeared to be a case of suicidal hanging. The affidavit further stated that the investigation could be reopened if incriminating evidence surfaced from the SFSL report or any other source.