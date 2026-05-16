Kandhamal police seizes 42 country-made guns, 15 held

PHULBANI: Kandhamal police has arrested 15 people and seized 42 illegal country-made firearms during a special 10-day operation conducted across the district.

Police said three illegal country-made gun manufacturing units in Tumudibandha, Bamunigaon and Phiringia areas were busted during the raids. A large quantity of gun-making tools and materials hidden in the backyard of the three units was recovered. The seizure included drills, hammers, unfinished wooden gun stocks, iron pipes and other equipment.

Baliguda SDPO Subham Bhonsle said Tumudibandh police seized 18 country-made guns and arrested one person while their Brahmanigaon counterparts recovered two firearms and apprehended one accused. Gochhapada police seized three guns and arrested two persons.

Similarly, four firearms were recovered from Tikabali and two from Chakapad. Additional seizures and arrests were made in Phiringia and Raikia police limits during the raids.

Police suspect that the locally-made firearms were being supplied for unlawful activities. Police are investigating possible links to organised criminal networks and ganja smuggling operations in the district. The special drive against illegal arms manufacturing would continue in the days ahead, said a senior police officer.