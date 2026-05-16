Locals back expansion plan for Aditya Aluminium plant

SAMBALPUR: The proposed expansion of Hindalco Industries Limited’s Aditya Aluminium plant at Lapanga received unanimous support from local villagers at a public hearing held on Thursday.

Conducted as part of the environmental clearance process under the EIA Notification, 2006 for the proposed expansion of the aluminium smelter and captive power plant, the hearing was attended by district officials, representatives of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), company officials and residents from nearby villages including Lapanga, Bomaloi, Derba, Khadiapali, Tileimal and Dharopani.

At the hearing, several participants backed the expansion proposal, citing employment generation and long-term socio-economic benefits for the region. Villagers said the existing plant had created livelihood opportunities and expressed hope that the expansion would generate more jobs for youths in nearby areas.

Company officials informed that the proposed expansion is a brownfield project to be executed entirely within the existing plant premises without any need for fresh land acquisition, displacement, rehabilitation or resettlement. The proposal seeks expansion of the aluminium smelter capacity from 6.8 LTPA to 9.0 LTPA and enhancement of the captive power plant capacity from 1,230 MW to 1,530 MW.

Aditya Aluminium unit head Jagannath Prasad Nayak said the project is expected to create employment opportunities for around 1,169 people, with preference to local candidates. During the hearing, company representatives also highlighted their CSR activities in education, healthcare, women’s empowerment and skill development, benefiting around 1.42 lakh people across 63 villages in Sambalpur district.

Among others, Sambalpur ADM Sudhansu Kumar Bhoi, sub-collector Pushpanjali Panda, regional officer of OSPCB SN Nanda and PRI representatives attended the hearing.