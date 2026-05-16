Midnight queues continue outside petrol pumps across Odisha despite rise in price

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre, panic buying fuelled by rumours of fuel shortage sparked heavy rush and long queues at petrol pumps in different parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Despite claims of adequate stocks in the state, people lined up at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and other areas till late into the night. Some fuel stations even shut down from the morning, adding to inconvenience of the vehicle owners.

The state capital saw heavy rush of motorists in petrol pumps from midnight on Thursday. At one fuel station in Rasulgarh, police had to drive away motorists at around 3 am and barricade the premises to prevent a jam.

Some fuel stations temporarily ran out of stock for the second consecutive day due to the sudden surge in demand in the last three days.

General secretary of All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association and Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association Sanjay Lath reiterated that the situation is largely driven by panic buying and misinformation, while the disruption in supply, despite adequate stock, has made things worse. The oil companies must ensure the supply remains smooth to prevent panic buying, he said.