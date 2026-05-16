New film policy, institute to soon: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that a dedicated film policy will soon be chalked out and funding support will not be a hurdle to build a strong ecosystem for Odia cinema and restore its cultural identity.

Addressing leading actors, filmmakers and technicians during an interaction at Sanskruti Bhavan, the chief minister said the time has come for extraordinary efforts to reposition Odia cinema with original storytelling rooted in Odisha’s culture and people.

Describing cinema as a reflection of the state’s identity, culture and collective consciousness, Majhi said Odia films should stop imitating other industries and instead focus on authentic themes connected to Odisha’s identity. Subjects such as Jagannath culture, Kalinga’s maritime history, tribal life, rural Odisha, river-based civilisation and people’s struggles during natural disasters are powerful narratives capable of attracting audiences, he said.

“If filmmakers create content deeply connected with Odia life and emotions, audiences will naturally relate to it,” the chief minister said. “This is not the time for ordinary efforts. This is the time for extraordinary initiatives to rebuild and reposition Odia cinema,” he added.