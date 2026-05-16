Odisha govt to prepare blue economy plan; chief secretary Garg to head task force

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to prepare a comprehensive integrated blue economy roadmap.

Chief secretary Anu Garg reviewed the progress to implement the decision by the state government to set up a dedicated ‘B-Hub’ to anchor the ecosystem. A task force under the chief secretary will be formed to monitor and coordinate blue economy efforts.

Besides, the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department will prepare an inter-departmental proposal for state government’s approval. It was decided that a group comprising experts, research institutions and biotech industry bodies will be constituted for technical guidance on the issue.

While the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department will be the nodal agency for blue economy initiatives, the implementation will be through convergent efforts of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Water Resources, Energy, Science and Technology, Commerce and Transport and Tourism departments.

Official sources said that the proposed hub will have Odisha Shrimp Mission for scientific development of shrimp farming to boost exports, income, and employment. Besides, a Deep Sea Fishing Mission will also be set up for artificial reef creation, mariculture and seaweed cultivation.

‘Fisher Friend’, a mobile app will be introduced to provide weather and sea information to fishermen. Other proposals include modernisation of fishing harbours at Dhamra, Paradip, Chandipur and Astaranga ports. Besides, establishment of fish landing centres, hygienic wholesale markets, integrated aqua parks and hatcheries for high-value species like crab were also discussed.

Garg said development of blue economy is extremely important for Odisha has a long coastline. She urged departments to suggest concrete proposals on how significant steps can be taken to accelerate Odisha’s economic growth. Each department will nominate a nodal officer for coordination, which will help prepare a detailed roadmap, she added.