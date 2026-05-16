Proposed Jagannath Culture Centre plan in Odisha put on fast track

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has stepped up efforts for establishment of the proposed Shri Jagannath Culture Centre and upgradation of Raghunandan Library to preserve and promote the legacy of Lord Jagannath.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan on Friday, Works and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the traditions associated with Lord Jagannath are deeply intertwined with Odia identity, spirituality and cultural heritage and preserving them for future generations is a collective moral responsibility.

According to the proposal, the cultural centre will house two modern conference halls along with an audio-visual centre to facilitate academic discussions, seminars, workshops and research activities related to Jagannath culture and religious heritage.

The proposed institution is envisioned as a major hub for showcasing the history, philosophy, traditions and socio-cultural influence of Jagannath culture before a global audience. It will also promote advanced research on Jagannath traditions, ancient history and Odisha’s religious heritage.

Special emphasis will be laid on the preservation and digitisation of rare historical materials, including Madala Panji, palm-leaf manuscripts, archival records of ancient temples and other traditional documents and historical evidence, the minister said.