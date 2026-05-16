Two arrested for staging fake robbery to claim insurance in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Sadar police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of insurance fraud by presenting forged documents and fabricated evidence.

The accused are Kanishta Barik of Themra and Chaturbhuja Pradhan of Kainsir. Police also seized purchase bills, tax invoice books, GST certificates and insurance policy documents from the duo.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said Kanishta, the prime accused, had opened an electrical equipment shop in December last year and took an insurance for the goods. On April 13, he lodged a complaint in Sadar police station alleging that some unidentified miscreants broke into his godown at Gambharkata during the intervening night of April 9 and 10 and stole 15 cartons of copper wire and 120 cartons of electric fans worth over `26 lakh. He also claimed that the CCTV system installed in the godown was disconnected by the culprits.