Two arrested for staging fake robbery to claim insurance in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Sadar police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of insurance fraud by presenting forged documents and fabricated evidence.
The accused are Kanishta Barik of Themra and Chaturbhuja Pradhan of Kainsir. Police also seized purchase bills, tax invoice books, GST certificates and insurance policy documents from the duo.
Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said Kanishta, the prime accused, had opened an electrical equipment shop in December last year and took an insurance for the goods. On April 13, he lodged a complaint in Sadar police station alleging that some unidentified miscreants broke into his godown at Gambharkata during the intervening night of April 9 and 10 and stole 15 cartons of copper wire and 120 cartons of electric fans worth over `26 lakh. He also claimed that the CCTV system installed in the godown was disconnected by the culprits.
During investigation, police examined witnesses, verified CCTV footage, analysed tower dump and call detail records, and seized two cut locks from the spot. However, as the probe progressed, the accused requested police to close the case claiming he would recover stolen goods on his own. Further scrutiny of purchase bills, invoice books, GST and insurance documents revealed major discrepancies. Kanishta also reportedly failed to furnish valid records supporting the claimed stock of stolen goods.
“Investigation revealed that the complainant and his associate had conspired to stage a fake burglary to obtain insurance claim money by preparing forged invoices and fabricated business documents. The locks of the godown were intentionally cut using a gas cutter to create false evidence of break-in while the CCTV DVR was destroyed to suppress evidence. The accused needed an FIR copy to claim the insurance amount. Both accused admitted their involvement and their statements were recorded through audio-video process in presence of witnesses,” the SP added.