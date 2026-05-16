Two brothers held for sextortion, blackmail in Odisha's Jagatsinghput

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Friday arrested two brothers for allegedly subjecting women and girls to blackmailing and sextortion.

The accused are Biswaranjan Nayak (24) of Ichhapur and his younger brother Gyanranjan Nayak (20). The siblings were arrested on basis of a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman alleging sextortion and blackmail by the duo.

Police said the brothers befriended college students through social media and developed relationship with them. They secretly recorded explicit videos and photographs and used those to blackmail the victims and extort money from them.

According to the complaint, the victim came in contact with Gyanranjan through social media while studying in Bhubaneswar in 2024. Gyanranjan reportedly befriended her and captured explicit photographs before blackmailing her with those pictures. He reportedly called the victim to his rented house near Delta square in Bhubaneswar on some pretext and raped her. Police said the accused sexually assaulted her repeatedly, following which she became pregnant.