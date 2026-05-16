Two brothers held for sextortion, blackmail in Odisha's Jagatsinghput

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Friday arrested two brothers for allegedly subjecting women and girls to blackmailing and sextortion.
The accused are Biswaranjan Nayak (24) of Ichhapur and his younger brother Gyanranjan Nayak (20). The siblings were arrested on basis of a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman alleging sextortion and blackmail by the duo.
Police said the brothers befriended college students through social media and developed relationship with them. They secretly recorded explicit videos and photographs and used those to blackmail the victims and extort money from them.
According to the complaint, the victim came in contact with Gyanranjan through social media while studying in Bhubaneswar in 2024. Gyanranjan reportedly befriended her and captured explicit photographs before blackmailing her with those pictures. He reportedly called the victim to his rented house near Delta square in Bhubaneswar on some pretext and raped her. Police said the accused sexually assaulted her repeatedly, following which she became pregnant.
He then reportedly took her to Biswaranjan’s rented house at CDA Sector-9 in Cuttack and confined her there for around five days. During this period, the siblings allegedly forced her to undergo abortion by administering MTP pills in May 2025. Biswaranjan allegedly raped the woman during her stay in Cuttack. The victim alleged that the accused attempted to kill her by slitting her hand with a sharp weapon. Later, she managed to escape from their custody.
After returning home, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, but no FIR was lodged initially. However, police said Gyanranjan reportedly continued stalking her physically and through social media. He reportedly sent explicit photographs to her sister and pressurised the family to force the victim to remain in contact with him. The accused also allegedly extorted around Rs 2 lakh from the victim and her sister.
Later, the victim secured a job at a company in Paradip. The accused allegedly reached the location and harassed her, forcing her to quit the job in January 2026. She then lodged a complaint in Jagatsinghpur police station on Thursday. The duo was produced in court and arrested, said SP Ankit Verma.