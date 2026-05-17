BJP national president Nitin Nabin to arrive on two day Odisha visit on May 17

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president Nitin Nabin is set to arrive on a two-day visit to the state, on Sunday.

Informing the schedule of Nabin’s visit first visit to Odisha after assuming charge as the party’s national president, spokersperson Sudipta Ray told mediapersons that senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal will receive him at the airport.

On Monday, the BJP president will attend the state core committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

He will later inaugurate the district-level Pandit Deendayal Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 training camp organised by the Bhubaneswar organisational district at the AIPH University campus near IIT in Jatni.

During his visit, Nabin will also travel to Puri to offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple and have Mahaprasad. After returning to Bhubaneswar, he will participate in meetings with state office-bearers, morcha presidents and members of the council of ministers at the BJP state office. Discussions will be focussed on organisational strengthening and coordination ahead of upcoming political programmes.

He will return to Delhi in the evening after concluding his engagements in Odisha.